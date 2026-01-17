IShowSpeed’s drone operator resigns mid-Egypt stream

American streamer Darren Jason Watkins Jr, popularly known as IShowSpeed, experienced a livestream hiccup during his African tour in Egypt on Thursday, January 15, 2026, when the drone operator assigned to capture aerial footage abruptly resigned mid-broadcast.





The disruption occurred while Speed was on top of a car, interacting with fans who had gathered to catch glimpses of the streamer in the streets of Giza.





It was at that moment that his bodyguard informed him that the drone operator, responsible for filming wide-angle aerial shots, had quit unexpectedly.





This revelation immediately caught the streamer off guard. He expressed visible frustration and confusion, questioning what had happened and whether the operator had left the drone equipment behind.