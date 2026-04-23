Islamabad locked down as stalled U.S.-Iran talks leave city in limbo



Pakistan’s capital Islamabad has entered a full lockdown, with empty streets, closed businesses, and suspended public transport.





The measures were enforced under maximum security preparations as the city was set to host potential talks between the United States and Iran.





However, negotiations have yet to begin, leaving the city effectively on standby for days.





Residents say daily life now feels like a return to pandemic-era restrictions, with no clear timeline for reopening.





The prolonged uncertainty highlights the fragile state of diplomacy, as tensions remain unresolved.