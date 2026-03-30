Islamic Foreign Ministers Meet in Pakistan to Reopen Hormuz Strait



Foreign ministers from four key Islamic nations convened in Islamabad, Pakistan, to urgently discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route effectively blocked amid escalating Middle East tensions.





The high-level meeting brought together Ishaq Dar, Hakan Fidan, Badr Abdelatty, and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, with Pakistan positioning itself as a key mediator between the United States and Iran.





Sources indicate early proposals include reopening maritime access under a regulated system similar to the Suez Canal, potentially involving transit fees and joint security oversight. Reports also suggest discussions on forming a regional coalition to manage oil shipments through the strait.





The outcome of these talks could have major implications for global energy markets, as any agreement to restore passage through Hormuz would ease pressure on supply chains strained by the ongoing conflict.