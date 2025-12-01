Islamic teacher Arrested For Allegedly Forcing Male Children To S@ck His D!ck

Police in Lilongwe have arrested an Islamic teacher at Kamphuno Mosque in Chinsapo 2, for allegedly forcing five male children to suck his manhood.



The suspect has been identified as Ishmael Smart, 36. It is reported that, after being fed up with the experience between the months of June and November this year, one of the victims, a 15-year-old Islamic student, revealed what he, and other colleagues were going through at the mosque, perpetrated by the suspect.



However, the matter was not reported to the police until November 24, at around 23:00 hours, when an angry mob stormed the suspect’s house where they seriously assaulted him using panga knives.



Fortunately, after receipt of the report, the police at Chinsapo rushed to the scene on time and managed to rescue the suspect from the jaws of the angry mob who wanted to set him ablaze.



Police then rushed the suspect to Bwaila District Hospital for medical attention.

The suspect, who is in police custody at Lilongwe Police, will be taken to court soon to answer Indecent Assault charges.

He hails from Ntapula Village, Traditional Authority Nkowola in Machinga District.