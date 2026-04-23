Israel awaiting US green light to return Iran to the ‘stone ages’ – defence minister

Israel’s defence minister says his country is prepared to renew its war against Iran and return it “to the dark and stone ages”.

Israel Katz says the Israeli military is “waiting for the green light from the US – first and foremost to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty” (Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed by US-Israeli strikes on the first day of the war).

He also threatens to return “Iran to the dark and stone ages” by attacking energy and economic infrastructure.

“The attack this time will be different and deadly and will add devastating blows in the most painful places – that will shake and collapse its foundations,” Katz says.

It echoes a threat earlier in April from US President Donald Trump, who pledged to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Ages” unless it reached an “acceptable” deal to end the war.