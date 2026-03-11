Breaking News : Israel Claims Iran Has Fired 300 Ballistic Missiles Since War Began, Many Equipped With Cluster Warheads





Israeli military officials say Iran has launched approximately 300 ballistic missiles at Israel since the start of the ongoing conflict, with a significant number of those missiles reportedly carrying cluster munition warheads.





According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), roughly half of the missiles fired by Iran were equipped with cluster-type warheads designed to disperse multiple submunitions over a wide area after the missile detonates in the air. Military officials say this type of payload increases the area of impact and can make interception and post-strike clearance more difficult.





Israeli authorities state that the missile attacks have targeted multiple areas across the country since hostilities escalated, prompting extensive use of Israel’s layered air defense systems including Arrow, David’s Sling, and Iron Dome to intercept incoming threats.





Cluster munitions are controversial weapons internationally because the submunitions they release can spread across large areas and may remain unexploded, posing long-term risks to civilians after the conflict ends. Several international agreements restrict their use, though not all countries are signatories.





At this stage, the figures regarding the number of missiles and the use of cluster warheads come from Israeli military assessments, and independent verification remains difficult while the conflict is ongoing. Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed these specific details.



Source: The Times of Israel