Israel claims to have evidence Islamist extremists are responsible for Gaza hospital blast

Israel’s military says it has evidence that a group of religious extremists caused a terrible explosion at a hospital in Gaza. It is believed that this explosion resulted in the deaths of approximately 500 individuals.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the killing at the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital was very bad and unlike anything they had seen before. A lot of women and children were among those who were killed.

This has caused more angry feelings in an area that was already in a bad situation because of Hamas’s violent attack on October 7. This attack led to protests against Israel’s bombing campaign in response.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) are rejecting the claim that they are responsible for the incident. They instead believe that Hamas is trying to hide the truth by making a big media campaign and exaggerating the number of victims.

When President Joe Biden came to the country, he said it doesn’t seem like Israel caused the explosion.

‘From what I’ve seen, it seems like the other team did it, not you,’ he said when he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed journalists that the military has confirmed that the explosion was caused by a rocket that malfunctioned and was fired by the Islamic Jihad group.

He said that Hamas shot many rockets towards Israel at 6. 15pm, and then Islamic Jihad shot another 10 rockets at 6. 59pm – which was when the first reports of an explosion at the hospital came in.

According to Hagari, the main parts of the hospital building are still in one piece. The projectile landed in a parking area, causing a big explosion because there was fuel left inside.

He said that the hospital was not hit by any gunfire from the IDF on land, sea, or air. He also mentioned to the reporters that the rocket was probably shot from a cemetery close by.

The person speaking also said that the militants mentioned an unsuccessful Islamic Jihad in their messages that were intercepted. He also said that this is now being used as a way to spread negative ideas about Israel.

Hagari said that it is not possible to know what happened as fast as Hamas claimed they knew. That should have been the first sign of warning for many.

Unlike Hamas, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) quickly started an investigation that was monitored by their top leaders.

This expert review was done using information, systems, and videos from the air. We made sure to double-check everything.

We have proof that the explosion in al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza was caused by a rocket from Islamic Jihad that went off in the wrong way.

The IDF is explaining why Israel is not to blame for the attack on a hospital in Gaza.

One of Benjamin Netanyahu’s top advisers said the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group launched a failed rocket, causing the disaster.

Speaking to Sky News, Mark Regev stated that the statistics are clear. In previous fights, about 33% of the rockets from Islamic Jihad that were aimed at Israel didn’t reach their target and instead landed in Gaza.

Our sources tell us that there was a fire caused by Islamic Jihad near the hospital. It seems that a rocket went wrong and accidentally hit the hospital.

In the recent fighting in 2021, there was a situation where Israel was accused of hitting a target and killing an innocent family.

‘Finally, we were able to show with a video that it was their rocket that was launched and we witnessed the rocket land. ”

Eylon Levy, a spokesperson for the government, told the TV station that they strongly disagree with the numbers presented by Gaza’s health ministry.

He said the country was very doubtful because Hamas quickly announced extremely high numbers after the explosion. He also said that they strongly disagree with those numbers.

Israel is saying that a rocket fired from Gaza hit a hospital in Gaza.

The terror group said that Israel’s accusations were not true.

It means: ‘The claims made by the enemy are not true and have no evidence. ‘

They said Israel told the hospital to leave and a bomb from an Israeli plane caused the explosion.

People came out to march in Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, and the West Bank because Khaled Meshaal, who used to be in charge of Hamas, asked them to protest outside embassies everywhere.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group urged for a day full of strong anger against Israel and President Biden’s visit.

The president visited to try to make the area peaceful and support efforts to help the people in Gaza.

But after the hospital workers stopped working, Jordan decided to not have a meeting with him, the President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, and the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Abbas also canceled a meeting with Biden.