BREAKING: Israel Delivers Crushing Blow to Iran’s Cyber Terror Hub



In a decisive strike amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel campaign against the Iranian regime, Israel has destroyed Tehran’s primary cyber warfare facility—the nerve center of Iran’s hacking operations targeting Israel and its allies.





This key IRGC-linked compound in eastern Tehran, responsible for orchestrating cyber attacks, espionage, and digital repression against dissidents, was obliterated alongside other regime strongholds, including IRGC headquarters, Quds Force command, Basij militia bases, and internal security units that crush domestic protests.





The precision hit cripples Iran’s ability to wage cyber warfare, disrupt communications, and suppress its own people—delivering a major setback to the mullahs’ hybrid aggression machine.





As joint operations continue to degrade Iran’s missile, nuclear, and command infrastructure, this takedown underscores a clear message: threats to freedom and security will not stand unchallenged.





The regime’s digital and physical terror network is unraveling—fast.



Source POLITICO

HT MARIO NAWFAL