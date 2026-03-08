Israel Furious as South Africa Hosts ‘Anti-Israel’ Hague Meeting and Deepens Ties With Iran





A diplomatic dispute has erupted after Israel sharply criticized South Africa for taking part in a recent international meeting in The Hague focused on accountability and enforcement of international law in relation to the war in Gaza.





Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused South Africa of aligning itself with Iran, one of Israel’s most hostile adversaries. Israeli officials claim the meeting…attended by countries concerned about Israel’s actions in Gaza…was aimed at increasing international pressure on Israel and encouraging legal action through global institutions.





The criticism comes as reports point to growing cooperation between South Africa and Iran, including a joint naval exercise between the two countries. Israeli officials argue that some governments are forming alliances largely based on opposition to Israel.





South Africa has emerged as one of the most vocal international critics of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. The South African government previously filed a major case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians…an allegation Israel strongly rejects.





Israeli officials say the Hague meeting will not produce meaningful outcomes and described the initiative as politically motivated. They also suggested that several countries involved did not fully support the discussions.





The dispute highlights the widening global divide over the Gaza war, with some governments pushing for legal accountability while others defend Israel’s right to respond to attacks by militant groups.