Israel is targeting Iran’s leadership

Israel’s strikes against Iran have targeted senior figures, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian, and the armed forces’ chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, two Israeli sources told CNN.

The structure of Iran’s regime was built following the Islamic Revolution of 1979, which swept away Iran’s monarchy and birthed a state that is part theocracy, part republic – with a handful of semi-democratic institutions swaddled by a system that is ultimately clerical.

Here’s a look at how power operates in the country:

Supreme Leader: Atop Iran’s power structure is Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The leader is the head of state, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, and has authority over the national police and morality police. He also appoints half of the 12 members of the Guardian Council; Iran’s parliament selects the other half.

Guardian Council: This 12-jurist body oversees the activities of Iran’s parliament, determining if laws passed are compatible with sharia and can demand that legislation be revised. The council also approves candidates for parliament, the presidency, and the Assembly of Experts – meaning it can block certain candidates from running for public office.

Assembly of Experts: This body of 88 jurists, directly elected by the public from a list of candidates vetted by the Guardian Council, is tasked with checking the authority of the supreme leader. But it is not clear how the assembly exercises its power: it only meets for one week a year; its meetings are secret; and it is not known to have ever challenged a supreme leader’s decisions.

President: The head of the elected government is directly answerable to the supreme leader. Eligible for a maximum of two four-year terms, the president implements policies within the framework set out by the supreme leader and spearheads Iran’s diplomacy.

Parliament: With 290 members, also elected to four-year terms, the parliament drafts legislation, ratifies treaties and approves the budget. Its sessions are open to the public and its deliberations are broadcast.

Security services: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is an elite military unit tasked with defending the regime, comprising between 150,000 and 190,000 troops, and has an army, navy, air force and intelligence wing. The Basij – a volunteer branch of the IRGC – is responsible for enforcing Islamic morality among the public. – CNN