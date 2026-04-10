Israel Moves Toward Direct Talks with Lebanon



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed his cabinet to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon “as soon as possible,” signaling a potential diplomatic shift amid ongoing tensions.





According to the statement, the talks are expected to focus on the disarmament of Hezbollah and efforts to establish more stable relations between the two countries. Israel indicated readiness to engage following repeated calls from Lebanon for direct dialogue.





No immediate official response has been issued by Lebanese authorities, and it remains unclear when or how the proposed talks would begin.