PROPAGANDA vs TRUTH: Israel now realizes damage it inflicted to Iran's ballistic missile program 'less severe' than initially thought





Israel’s military intelligence has revised its initial assessment of the damage inflicted on Iran’s ballistic missile program during its recent 12-day conflict. According to reports, Iran still maintains approximately 2,000 heavy ballistic missiles—roughly the same arsenal size it had before the June confrontation.

Israeli officials shared this updated intelligence with US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, signaling renewed calls for coordinated action between Jerusalem and Washington to address what they describe as an unacceptable long-term threat.





This development raises important questions about military intelligence accuracy, the challenges of assessing battlefield effectiveness, and how nations recalibrate their strategies when initial assumptions prove incorrect. It also highlights the complex dynamics between Israel, Iran, and the United States in addressing regional security concerns.