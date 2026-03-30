Israel Passes Massive Defense Budget, Opposition Slams “Biggest Heist in History”





Israel has approved a sweeping 2026 budget with a sharp increase in defense spending, paving the way for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to sustain operations across multiple fronts.





The budget passed narrowly in parliament, allocating approximately 142 billion shekels to defense a significant surge aimed at supporting ongoing military campaigns, including operations linked to conflicts involving Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as escalating tensions with Iran.





Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described the move as a “historic turning point,” while opposition lawmakers fiercely criticized it as “the biggest theft in the nation’s history,” reflecting deep political divisions amid wartime pressures.