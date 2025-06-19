Israel plans to strike Iran’s heavily fortified underground Fordow nuclear facility

Israel has made Iran’s Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant a specific target in their next strike.

The facility is a heavily fortified underground nuclear facility near Qom, buried up to 90 meters beneath a mountain, making it nearly impervious to conventional airstrikes.

The facility is central to Iran’s nuclear program, housing advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium to near-weapons-grade levels.

Israel views Fordow as a critical target due to its potential role in Iran’s alleged nuclear weaponization efforts, which Iran denies, claiming its program is for civilian purposes.

Recent reports indicate Israel has not yet struck Fordow, though it has targeted other Iranian nuclear sites, such as Natanz, with significant damage.

Israeli officials have suggested they are preparing for potential strikes on Fordow, possibly involving a mix of airstrikes, commando operations, or other covert methods to disable the facility

Israel aims to do this on their own as the US has been reluctant to provide direct military support for such strikes.

It has been Stated that the Trump administration prioritizing diplomacy but warning of consequences if talks fail.

Challenges Israel could face in their plans include Fordow’s deep s struture, protected by layers iof rock and concrete, and Iran’s air defenses, including Russian-supplied S-300 systems.