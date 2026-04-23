Israel ramps up airstrike power with $200M weapons deal amid rising tensions



Israel’s Ministry of Defense has signed multiple contracts with Elbit Systems worth approximately $200 million, aimed at strengthening its air combat capabilities.





The deal includes advanced airborne munitions, such as precision-guided bombs and supporting systems for the Israeli Air Force.





The procurement is part of Operation “Roaring Lion,” focused on expanding stockpiles and maintaining air superiority amid escalating regional tensions.





The move signals continued military buildup as the security situation remains highly volatile.