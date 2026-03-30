JUST IN: Israel says they are coming up with a “plan” to allow church leaders to worship at the holy site “in the coming days” after Cardinal Pizzaballa was blocked from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday.





Netanyahu’s office has released the following statement:



“Over the past several days, Iran has repeatedly targeted the holy sites of all three monotheistic religions in Jerusalem with ballistic missiles. In one strike, missile fragments crashed meters from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.





As a result, Israel has temporarily asked worshippers from all faiths not to worship at the holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City to protect them.





Today, out of special concern for his safety, Jerusalem police prevented the Latin Patriarch Cardinal Pizzaballa from holding mass this morning at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.





Again, there was no malicious intent whatsoever, only concern for his safety and that of his party.





However, given the holiness of the week leading up to Easter for the world’s Christians, Israel’s security arms are putting together a plan to enable church leaders to worship at the holy site in the coming days.”



Video: tzogho / tt.



HT COLLI. RUGG