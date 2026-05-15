Israel seeking renewed military campaign against Iran, report says

Israel’s Channel 11 reported, citing American and Israeli sources, that Israel has sent a “clear message” to Washington that it wants the military campaign against the Islamic Republic to resume.

The report said recent consultations included the option of limited, targeted US strikes on fuel and energy facilities in Iran.

It said the aim would be to increase pressure on Tehran and force the Islamic Republic back to negotiations and into retreat on its nuclear program.