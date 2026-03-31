Israel Signals It Will Not Join Potential U.S. Ground Offensive in Iran



Israeli media reports indicate that the Israel Defense Forces is unlikely to participate in any large-scale ground operation inside Iran, even if the United States proceeds with such a move.





Despite close coordination at both strategic and aerial levels, Israel is said to be reluctant to deploy ground troops into Iranian territory. The stance reflects a cautious approach toward deeper military entanglement beyond its current operational scope.





Sources point to growing differences between Washington and Tel Aviv over the scale of military action. While Israel is pushing for the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear and strategic infrastructure, the U.S. appears focused on preventing escalation into a full-scale ground war.





Previous operations have already demonstrated a division of roles. During U.S. “Epic Fury” and Israel’s “Roaring Lion” campaigns, Israeli forces reportedly concentrated on targets in northern Iran and Lebanon, while U.S. forces handled operations in central and southern regions.





The development underscores a strategic balancing act tight cooperation, but clear limits.