sraeli Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar has condemned the recent attack launched on his country by Iran.

It was reported that Iranian ballistic missile struck Soroka Medical Center, a major hospital in Beersheba, southern Israel, causing extensive damage but no serious injuries.

The hospital’s director, Shlomi Kodesh, reported that the missile hit an old surgical ward, which had been evacuated, and all patients and staff were in protected areas.

Israel’s Ministry of Health noted 271 total injuries from the Iranian missile barrage, with 71 minor injuries at Soroka.

Iran claimed the target was a nearby Israeli military intelligence site, not the hospital, but provided no evidence.

Reacting to this happening, The Israeli minister condemned the act and Criticize no Iran’s choice of site to operate.

He said: “Only the most vile people on earth can fire missiles at civilians lying in hospital beds,”

The comments comes following an Iranian missile strike on Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel, on June 19, 2025.

His statement was in response to the attack, which caused extensive damage to the hospital but no serious injuries.