Israel Takes Out Iran’s Top Terror Boss in Tehran Strike



Bill Ackman just amplified explosive reports that Ahmad Vahidi, the freshly appointed chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was eliminated in a targeted Israeli strike on Tehran.





Vahidi was no ordinary general. This U.S.-designated terrorist helped mastermind the 1994 AMIA bombing in Argentina that slaughtered 85 innocents at a Jewish community center.

He ran the Quds Force, Iran’s global terror export machine, and oversaw proxy militias raining rockets on Israel and attacking U.S. forces across the region.





Appointed IRGC commander only weeks ago after U.S.-Israeli strikes wiped out his predecessor and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, Vahidi lasted barely a month before meeting the same fate. His death piles more chaos on a regime already bleeding top brass in the ongoing conflict.