Israel’s foreign minister Yisrael Katz has said that if Iran attacks Israel from its land, Israel will attack Iran back.

He made these comments when things were very tense between the two countries because some Iranian generals were killed in a blast at the Iranian consulate in Syria.

“Iran attacks, Israel will attack back,” said Israel Katz in a post on X in Farsi and Hebrew.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei repeated a pledge to take revenge on Israel for the attack on its consulate in Damascus.

Tehran blames Israel for the attack that destroyed the building and killed 12 people. Israel has not admitted that it was involved, but it is preparing for a possible attack from Iran in return. This would be a big increase in their ongoing secret conflict.

The attack ended Gen’s life. Mohammad Reza Zahedi was an important leader in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard. He was in charge of the Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria until 2016. 11 people died, including 6 guards, 4 Syrians, and 1 member of Hezbollah.

Israel has been attacking many places in Syria that are connected to Iran. They are doing this to stop weapons and other joint efforts with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran. The Israeli army doesn’t usually talk about these attacks. For the past six months, there has been almost daily fighting between Israel and Hezbollah along the border between Israel and Lebanon. This started when the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza began.

Hamas leaders in Gaza started the war by attacking southern Israel on Oct 7. They are also supported by Iran. Tehran supports a group of Iraqi militias that are aiming to harm the U. SMilitary bases and locations in Syria and Iraq belonging to The Islamic Resistance of Iraq.

Khamenei said at a prayer ceremony for the end of Ramadan that the strike on its consular was like an attack on Iran’s land.

“When they attacked our consulate area, it was like they attacked our land,” Khamenei said on Iranian state TV. “The bad government will be punished, and it must be punished. ”

Katz and the Ayatollah did not explain how they would strike back.

Khamenei criticized the US and Britain for helping Israel in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

“They were expected to help Israel in this disaster. ” They didn’tHe said the Western governments did not do their jobs.

Iran doesn’t accept Israel.