Israel to Award President Trump the “Israel Peace Prize” During His Next Visit

Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that President Donald Trump will receive the newly created Israel Peace Prize the country’s highest civilian honor in the peace category — for his contributions to Israel and the Jewish people.

This marks the first time in nearly 80 years that the Israel Prize is being awarded to a non-Israeli, and the first-ever Peace Prize category. Trump is expected to receive it in person during his next visit to Israel, possibly on Independence Day in April 2026.

The award recognizes Trump’s support for Israel, including recognition of Jerusalem as capital, the Abraham Accords, and efforts against antisemitism and for hostage releases.