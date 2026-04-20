Israel warns civilians to evacuate : Hezbollah tensions set to escalate



Israel has issued urgent warnings to civilians in southern Lebanon, signaling a potential escalation against Hezbollah despite an active ceasefire.





IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee urged residents not to return to border villages or approach areas near the Litani River, warning that doing so would risk “your safety and your family’s safety,” as Israeli forces remain deployed on the ground.





The warning follows the release of new Israeli deployment maps, showing expanded control over dozens of largely abandoned villages just days after the ceasefire took effect.





No immediate response has been issued by Lebanese authorities or Hezbollah. The conflict, which escalated in early March, has already left over 2,100 dead including at least 177 children and displaced more than 1.2 million people.





Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted Argentine President Javier Milei in Jerusalem, where Milei reaffirmed strong support for Israel and the United States, backing ongoing military actions against Iran.