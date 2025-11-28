ISRAEL WARNS EMBASSIES OF DANGEROUS AREAS IN BEIRUT AS BOMBING CAMPAIGN LOOMS

The Israeli Ministry of Defense has reportedly sent messages to foreign embassies, international government bodies, and the International Committee of the Red Cross warning of dangerous areas in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Specific streets were identified in Haret Hreik, Bir Al-Abed, Muawad, Hadath, Al-Mreijeh, and Al-Ruwais.

Additional areas mentioned include Tahwitat Al-Ghadir, Al-Barakat, Al-Ouzai, Al-Basta Al-Tahta, Ras Al-Nabaa, and Palestinian camps in Beirut.

Earlier this week, Lebanese outlet Al-Jadeed reported that Israel has received U.S. approval to “take action” in Lebanon.

This follows last week’s Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs that killed Hezbollah’s acting chief of staff Ali Tabtabai, the first strike on the capital’s outskirts in months.

Israel maintains Hezbollah is rebuilding military capabilities in violation of ceasefire terms.

Source: Israeli Ministry of Defense, Al-Jadeed