Israeli Air Force Commander Leads From the Front in Iran Strike



On March 7, 2026, Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar personally piloted an F-15 strike mission over Iran, removing his major general insignia beforehand to fly alongside his men without the visible markers of rank.





Sources close to Bar said the move was deliberate: he wanted to set a clear example of offensive leadership, sharing the same risks he asks of his pilots. Before takeoff he went down to the flight line, spoke directly with technicians, and talked with the crews preparing the jets





This stands in sharp contrast to reports of IRGC commanders directing from underground bunkers. In wartime, real leaders step into the cockpit, not hide in tunnels





Bar’s action reinforces a long Israeli military tradition of commanders who fight with their troops, boosting morale and proving the IAF means business in the escalating campaign against Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.



HT OPEN SOURCE INTEL