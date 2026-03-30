Israeli Airstrike Reportedly Kills Four IRGC Officers in Central Iran

An Israeli airstrike has reportedly killed four officers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the city of Isfahan, located in central Iran, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

According to reports, the strike was carried out by F-15I Ra’am aircraft operated by the Israeli Air Force, targeting a group of IRGC personnel at a roadside location near a fuel distribution point. All four officers were reported killed at the scene.

Further details, including the identities of those killed and the broader operational context, have not yet been officially confirmed.

The incident highlights a continued pattern of targeted strikes, raising concerns among analysts about the risk of further escalation and a widening conflict in the region.

(There has been no official confirmation from either Israeli or Iranian authorities, and independent verification is not yet available. As a result, the accuracy of the reports cannot be confirmed at this stage.)