ISRAELI AMBASSADOR SAYS MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT WILL NOT AFFECT ZAMBIA TIES





By Nelson Zulu



Israel’s ambassador to Zambia, Ofra Farhi, says the escalating war in the middle east is unlikely to affect diplomatic relations with countries like Zambia.





Ambassador Farhi has described Israel’s involvement as defensive, part of a coordinated effort with the us to restore stability by confronting destabilizing actions from Iran and its allies, including Hezbollah.





She highlights concerns about advancing missile and nuclear capabilities, which she believes increases risks across the region and beyond.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Ambassador Farhi explains that recent measures aim to interrupt these capabilities before they enable wider proliferation and more severe regional escalation.





She has reassured that bilateral ties and cooperation with Zambia will continue uninterrupted, stating that diplomatic channels remain open for trade, development, and people-to-people links and that current operations aim to protect regional stability, not sever international relations.



PHOENIX NEWS