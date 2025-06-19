Israeli defence minister threatens Iran’s Khamenei could face Saddam Hussein’s fate

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stark warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The minister revealed that Khamenei could face a fate similar to that of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, who was executed in 2006 for crimes against humanity.

The provocative statement was made during a meeting with Israeli military and security commanders. Israel has intensified its aerial campaign against Iran, targeting nuclear and military sites in response to alleged Iranian missile attacks on Israeli civilians.

“I warn the Iranian dictator against continuing to commit war crimes and launch missiles toward Israeli civilians,” Israel told the press.

“He should remember what happened to the dictator in the country neighbouring Iran who took this path against Israel,” he continued.

The remarks have heightened tensions in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, now in its sixth day, with no signs of de-escalation.

Katz accused Khamenei of committing war crimes by launching missiles toward Israeli civilians, vowing that Israel would continue its offensive until Iran’s missile capabilities are neutralized.

The threat follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments to ABC News on Monday, where he suggested that targeting Khamenei could “end the conflict” rather than escalate it.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly intervened to halt an Israeli plan to assassinate Khamenei. He has however called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” while denying ceasefire talks.