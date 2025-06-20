Israeli Health Minister is the latest to react to the recent attack by Iran which landed ant a hospital.

The Israeli minister released a statement condemning the targeting of hospitals by their opponent, Iran.

According to him, the latest action taken by Iran is what should be considered as a “war crime” they committed.

Political commentators claim his comments aligns with international humanitarian law, specifically the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit attacks on medical facilities during armed conflicts.

This stance has been echoed in various contexts, notably during discussions around the Israel-Hamas conflict, where accusations of hospital targeting have surfaced.

The minister’s position on the attack is said to have reflected on a broader consensus that deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The civilian infrastructure they spoke about includes hospitals though specific incidents remain contentious and debated.