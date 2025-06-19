ISRAELI HEALTH MINISTER: MISSILE ATTACK ON SOROKA MEDICAL CENTER “A WAR CRIME”
Health Minister Uriel Buso condemned the Iranian missile strike on Soroka Medical Center, calling it “an act of terror” and a clear red line:
“It is a war crime by the Iranian regime, deliberately targeting innocent civilians and medical teams dedicated to saving lives”
He credited the Health Ministry’s advance preparations and swift response for averting a much larger disaster, and urged the public to keep following Home Front Command instructions:
“It saves lives.”
Source: Times of Israel