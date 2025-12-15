🇮🇱🇮🇷 ISRAELI INTELLIGENCE: IRAN BEHIND BONDI BEACH MASSACRE



Israeli intelligence services have identified Tehran as the prime suspect behind the Bondi Beach terror attack that killed 15 people including a 10-year-old girl.

The assessment:



Israeli intelligence sources say the attack appeared sophisticated and well-planned with hallmarks of Unit 910 – Hezbollah’s external operations arm. There’s also speculation about links to Hamas and Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.





The pattern:



This fits exactly with Iranian operations uncovered in Australia over the past year. In August 2025, Australia expelled Iran’s ambassador over allegations he directed attacks against Jewish targets in Sydney and Melbourne – including the December 2024 synagogue firebombing in Melbourne and October 2024 cafe arson in Sydney.



Mike Burgess, Sydney’s intelligence chief, said his team uncovered links “between the alleged crimes and commanders in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the IRGC.”





The gunmen:



Naveed Akram, 24, and his 50-year-old father. The father arrived in Sydney in 1998 on a student visa, held a license for six weapons (all found to have been used in the attack), and was a gun-club member for a decade.



Naveed was investigated in 2019 for association with an Islamic State cell. Authorities knew. They investigated. His father got gun permits anyway.





The details:



2 “active” explosive devices were found – “fairly basic in terms of construction” – and rendered safe by bomb disposal. Reports say a black ISIS flag was draped over the attacker’s car. Around 50 bullets fired into the crowd.





Expert analysis:



Danny Citrinowicz, Iran expert:



“Given the short history of Iranian activity and 910 in Australia, they are definitely suspects and high on the priority list.”





Ronen Solomon, Israeli intelligence expert on Hezbollah:



“Australia has long been known to be a hub for Hezbollah, so it could be a joint operation between Hezbollah and Quds Force.



But this will mean it’s very hard to pin this on them as Iran will want to cover this up as an anti-Semitic incident.”





The victims: Rabbi Eli Schlanger, 41, British-born assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi, father of 5. His youngest child was born 2 months ago. His cousin:



“How can a joyful rabbi who went to a beach to spread happiness and light have his life ended this way?”



Matilda, 10, died at Sydney Children’s Hospital overnight.





The hero:



Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, fruit shop owner, tackled one gunman and wrestled away his weapon while taking bullets to his arm and hand.



He’s recovering after one surgery, needs 2-3 more. His family calls him a “100 per cent hero.”





King Charles’ response:



“Appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack on Jewish people attending the Chanukah celebration.”



Netanyahu to Australia:



“You did nothing to curb the cancer cells growing inside your country. You took no action.”





What this means:



If Iran is confirmed behind this, it’s a major escalation – a foreign state-backed terror attack on Australian soil targeting the Jewish diaspora during a religious celebration.



Australia expelled Iran’s ambassador four months ago over similar attacks. Iran responded by organizing a massacre.



16 people dead. Australian officials haven’t confirmed foreign involvement yet. But Israeli intelligence is already calling it.



The pattern is clear. The warnings were ignored. And now families are burying children.



Source: Daily Mail