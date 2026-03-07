Israeli intelligence spent years hacking into Tehran’s vast network of traffic cameras to monitor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Recent reports say Israeli intelligence spent years hacking into Tehran’s vast network of traffic cameras.





This covert access was reportedly used to track the movements of Iran’s top officials ahead of the February 28, 2026 airstrike that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



The security breach was first reported by the Financial Times.



According to the report, cameras originally installed by Iran to monitor the public were secretly accessed by Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, to watch government officials instead.





Watching the Bodyguards

Israeli operatives reportedly focused not only on the Supreme Leader himself but also on his bodyguards and drivers. By monitoring the cameras over several years, they were able to learn:





• Where the guards lived and parked their personal vehicles.

• When they began their work each day.

• The routes they used to reach the high-security compound on Pasteur Street.





One camera was reportedly positioned in a way that clearly showed a parking area used by the elite security team, helping analysts map the daily “pattern of life” around some of the most protected areas of Iran’s leadership.