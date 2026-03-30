Breaking: Israeli Internal Security Arrests Idf Reservist Over Alleged Leak Of US Fighter Jet Positions To Iran





In a major security breach, Israel’s internal security service Shin Bet has arrested a 23-year-old Israel Defense Forces reservist who was stationed at Ovda Air Base for allegedly transferring sensitive military information to Iran’s Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Guard Corps intelligence network.





According to initial reports, the suspect is accused of filming and transmitting the precise locations of United States Air Force fighter aircraft deployed at the base, including F-22A Raptor stealth jets. The leaked information could have provided critical targeting data for potential Iranian ballistic missile strikes.





The incident has raised serious concerns within Israel’s security establishment regarding internal vulnerabilities, with early indications suggesting that Iranian intelligence efforts may be actively targeting Israeli military personnel and strategic installations.



Source: Babak Taghvaee