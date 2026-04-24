Israeli PM says coordinating with US to pressure Iran, pursue Lebanon peace

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel is working in full coordination with the United States to increase economic and military pressure on Iran, while also pursuing what he described as a “historic” peace process with Lebanon despite efforts by Hezbollah to derail it.

In a video message released Friday, Netanyahu said Israel had “set out to change the reality of the Middle East,” emphasizing that current actions were reinforcing that strategy.

“Regarding Iran, I had a very good conversation with the president,” he said, referring to Donald Trump. “He is putting very strong pressure on Iran, both economically and militarily. And we are acting in full cooperation.”

Netanyahu also pointed to developments on Israel’s northern front, saying a diplomatic track with Lebanon had begun.

“In Lebanon, we have started a process to achieve a historic peace between Israel and Lebanon,” he said, adding that “it is clear to us that Hezbollah is trying to sabotage this.