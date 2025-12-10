⚡️JUST IN: Israeli Spyware Attack Hits 150+ Countries



➤ Apple and Google issued global threat warnings after detecting targeted cyberattacks. Alerts were sent to users across 150+ countries, meaning the notifications reached those regions, not that every country had confirmed infections.





➤ The exploit was traced to Intellexa, the Israeli spyware group behind the Predator malware, already under U.S. sanctions but still operating internationally.



➤ Investigations by Amnesty International, Haaretz, Inside Story Greece, and Inside Tech Switzerland uncovered evidence of an active, coordinated Predator spyware operation.





➤ Confirmed cases exist, including a Pakistani human-rights lawyer who received a malicious WhatsApp link Amnesty analyzed and tied to Predator. This shows WhatsApp links were one confirmed infection method, though the total scale is still unknown.





➤ Earlier this year, Predator-linked attacks targeted over 80 journalists in Italy and Spain, part of a documented pattern of surveillance against reporters, activists, and civil society groups.





➤ Apple and Google have not disclosed how many devices were actually infected, only that certain users were “targeted by state-sponsored attackers.”





Video of Israel’s PM Netanyahu’s Remarks to Cyber Week 2025:

“Israel is a global cyber power. We receive a huge portion of the world’s cyber investments. I checked the data: we are, in terms of investments per capita, at a huge gap ahead of every other country”



He boasts about their cyber power which is in reality used for espionage and hacking.