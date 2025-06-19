Israelis are sleeping in metro stations due fears amidst ongoing tension with Iran

Recent reports reaching us indicate that Israelis have been seeking shelter in metro stations due to ongoing missile attacks from Iran.

In Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, people have taken refuge in underground train stations designed to double as shelters during Iranian missile barrages.

A woman in Ramat Gan described the station as “the safest place” while sheltering with her children.

This is part of a broader response to escalating conflict, with air-raid sirens prompting Israelis to rush to fortified shelters, including metro stations, parking garages, and private safe rooms.

However, not all areas have adequate shelter access, with some reports noting that roughly a quarter of Israel’s population lacks proper bomb shelters, leading to reliance on public spaces like metro stations.

Many photos are circulating on X and showing how the Israelis are seeking shelter in metro stations to protect themselves from Iran’s ballistic missiles.