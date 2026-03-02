Israelis seek shelter underground as Iran crisis grows

Some residents of Haifa, Israel, have been sheltering in an underground parking lot since Sunday, as sirens warning of overhead missiles continue to blare from their phones.

“We’re here because our house in Haifa doesn’t have a bomb shelter, so it’s a bit scary for us … so we decided to just hang out with our friends … and just be safe,” 26-year-old Haifa local Lilit Karapetian told Reuters.

“I have a safe place in my house, but I don’t feel really safe over there, so I decided to go here to relax a little bit from all this war,” resident Daniel Aedskiy said.

Iran on Monday fired a new barrage of missiles toward Israel, with videos showing interceptions over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.