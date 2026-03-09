Breaking News : Israel’s Iron Beam Laser Air Defense Yet to Fire a Single Combat Shot Despite Rising Drone Threat





Israel’s advanced Iron Beam laser air defense system has still not been used in combat, despite the ongoing escalation of missile and drone threats across the region. The system was delivered to the Israeli military months ago and was expected to become a key component of Israel’s layered air defense network, but it has yet to intercept any aerial target.





The current conflict environment involving Israel, Iran, and allied groups has intensified concerns about large scale drone attacks against Israeli territory, including military installations and civilian infrastructure. Nevertheless, Israeli authorities have not deployed the laser interception system in active combat operations so far.





The Israel Defense Forces are maintaining strict ambiguity regarding the types of weapons being used against Israel, the number of incoming projectiles, and the success rate of interceptions. Officials have intentionally limited the release of such information in order to prevent adversaries from assessing Israel’s interceptor stockpiles and evaluating the country’s defensive capabilities.





The Iron Beam system, developed by Israeli defense firm Rafael, is designed to intercept rockets, mortar shells, and drones using a high energy laser. The system is capable of neutralizing aerial threats at distances of up to around 10 kilometers. One of its major advantages is cost efficiency. Traditional interceptor missiles used by systems such as Iron Dome can cost tens of thousands of dollars per shot, while laser interceptions are expected to cost only a small fraction of that amount.





Despite the system reportedly being delivered to Israeli forces more than two months ago, it has not yet intercepted any threats. Israeli defense officials have not publicly explained why the system has not been used, and they have also not disclosed where the system has been deployed or whether it has reached full operational readiness.





Meanwhile, regional tensions remain extremely high. Data from the Institute for National Security Studies indicates that since the beginning of the latest escalation, Iran has launched roughly 600 ballistic missiles and more than 1,500 drones across the Middle East targeting at least twelve countries in the region, with a large number aimed at the United Arab Emirates.





Israeli officials say that compared to the early stages of the October 7 conflict, the country’s air defense network has significantly improved its ability to counter drone threats. During a confrontation with Iran around eight months ago, Israel reportedly intercepted about 99 percent of incoming drones using a combination of missile interceptors and electronic warfare systems.





Despite the potential of laser based interception technology, the absence of Iron Beam from active combat operations suggests that the system may still be undergoing operational testing, integration, or strategic evaluation before being fully deployed in wartime conditions.



Source: Calcalist Tech (CTech)