Israel’s Precision Strike Campaign Decimates Iran’s IRGC Leadership



Last year Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian posed for a photo with top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps generals. Today only one remains alive.





Dr. Eli David shared the image on X with stark “DEAD” labels over nearly every face except one survivor. The post highlights Israel’s relentless targeting of regime military brass amid escalating conflict.





Recent U.S.-Israeli operations have eliminated dozens of senior figures including Defense Minister Amir Nasirzadeh IRGC commander Mohammad Pakpour and others in the opening phases of strikes. Reports confirm over 40 top leaders removed early in the campaign severely disrupting command structures.





The lone surviving general fuels speculation of Mossad infiltration with some online claims suggesting he may have been a planted asset or later executed as a suspected spy.





The pattern is clear: Israel’s focused eliminations have gutted the IRGC’s upper echelon leaving the regime’s military hierarchy in disarray.