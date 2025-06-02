Isreal Defense Force (IDF) announce the elimination of another Hamas leader

The Israel Defense Firce has announced they have eliminated another senior Hamas leader in their ongoing war in Gaza.

The leader who goes by the name Saleh al-Tirabi Sinwar, was killed on Saturday May 31 and was announced by IDF via a post on the X page.

In the short and direct post, IDF wrote, “We eliminated the Head of Hamas, again. He happens to be a Sinwar too.”

This marks the third death of a Sinwar linked with Hamas. On May 28, Isreal Prime Minister announced the death of another leader Mohammed Sinwar.

Since thevescalation of the war in 2023, Isreal has killed five Hamas leaders after they eliminated the first leader in October 2024.