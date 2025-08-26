ISSUING FAKE NATIONAL IDS A SERIOUS CONSTITUTIONAL BREACH- SINKAMBA



This reported scandal of UPND-Led government issuing fake ID in Northern Zambia is a very serious governance and constitutional breach.





No citizen deserves to be issued with a fake official document.



No citizen deserves to be defranchised or denied access to services through a fake scheme of government.





And finaly, no person deserves to run affairs of the country by ascending to power through fake schemes.





Mulemutika?



Why should UPND-led government issue fake official documents in northern part of Zambia? Why not Southwestern Zambia?





Why should this happen in the election year?



What other fake official documents are being issued by this government, and what is the motivation?





What impact will these fake documents have on the outcome of elections in 2026?



As a member of the Tonse Grand Alliance, we will urgently call for a united opposition front joint meeting to discuss this serious scandalous constitutional breach, so that collectively, we map out immediate remedial action.





There is urgent need to call upon cooperating partners supporting our country’s governance programmes to urgentlt provide funds to audit all NRCs and voters cards that have been issued by the UPND-led government since 2021.





In view of this scandal, there is need to put in place remedial measures to verify the authenticity of all voters cards that ECZ plans to issue starting next month.





Additionally, there is need for the opposition to denand verify the authenticity of the equipment ECZ intends to procure for verification of the voters cards and NRCs.