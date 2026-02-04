It has been 17 years since John Edward Jones became trapped forever inside Nutty Putty Cave in Utah, in one of the most tragic cave accidents in history.





In November 2009, John, a young medical student and father, entered the cave with family members, believing he was exploring a familiar passage. In the tight, unmapped tunnels, he mistakenly crawled into a narrow chute that sloped downward. As he tried to turn around, he slipped deeper and became wedged upside down, unable to move.





What followed was a desperate rescue effort. More than 50 rescuers worked tirelessly for over 24 hours, using ropes, pulleys, and drilling equipment in the cramped, unstable cave. Every attempt to free him pushed his body further into danger. Being inverted for so long placed immense strain on his heart and lungs.





Despite extraordinary efforts, the rescue ultimately failed. John passed away inside the cave, surrounded by people who fought desperately to save him.





Because recovering his body was deemed too dangerous, Nutty Putty Cave was permanently sealed, and John’s resting place remains there to this day.





His story is a haunting reminder of nature’s unforgiving power—and of the courage, limits, and risks faced by those who venture into the unknown.