IT IS A FALLACY TO THINK THAT MINNING COMPANIES OPERATING IN ZAMBIA DO NOT PAY TAXES – HH





President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed claims that mining companies operating in Zambia do not pay taxes, describing such assertions as false.





President Hichilema has disclosed that First Quantum Minerals (FQM) is the largest single taxpayer in the country.





Speaking during the 2026 Presidential Annual Greetings for the Diplomatic Corps held in Lusaka today, Mr. Hichilema said it is a fallacy to suggest that mining companies do not contribute to the national treasury, noting that taxes paid by the mining sector are critical to national development programmes.





“The taxes collected from the mining sector are channelled towards free education, the Cash for Work programme, the agriculture sector, among other key national initiatives,” said President Hichilema.





Meanwhile, the President has called for increased trade collaborations with diplomats accredited to Zambia in various sectors of mutual interest.





He said Zambia offers significant opportunities in agriculture, energy, and manufacturing, which require strong international partnerships and collaboration.



Angel Kasabo