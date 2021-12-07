IT IS DIFFICULT FOR PF TO PRAISE A MAN WHO THEY THOUGHT CANNOT BE A PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA

The ongoing debate about what the UPND administration of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has achieved in 100 days is very interesting. It is interesting in the sense that even those who failed to deliver in ten years are questioning HH what he has achieved in three months.Honestly speaking, there’s something wrong with those from the outgone government. How can one do everything that was damaged in ten years in three months? We need to be realistic as we offer our criticism. PF checks and balances are all misplaced and embarrassing to say the least. They’re trying to question the dirt they smeared on us Zambians whilst looting the public coffers. From the look things, they believe that the destruction they imposed on this beautiful county through looting is insurmountable to fix.

We understand that PF did not expect this rude shock of being voted out by the Zambian people.But we daily warned them to behave and listen to the Zambian people but they banked on public institutions abuse such as the Police, judiciary and the Electoral Commission of Zambia and took Zambians as fools. PF went into the August elections not with the Zambian peoples support no. They ( PF) banked on institutions abuse that’s why they made several evil agendas to destroy the constitution. Since PF wanted to return bill 10 provided they won the elections I hope they will advocate for bill 10 to be implemented again.

To be realistic, every right mind person can atleast point at one or two things that HH has done that deserves credit thus far. Today every Zambian including some thieves under the former leadership are enjoying freedom of expression, movement, assembly, police bonds are given to them and we have seen an end to political violence as well as thuggery perpetuated in markets and bus stations.

Today anyone can put on a PF regalia and no one will notice. But under the PF, one would be murdered for associating with groups of their choice if that grouping wasn’t PF. I know it is difficult for PF to stomach the shame they are having for destroying Zambia and undermining HH and the Zambian citizenry. So, how do we expect them to praise a man they humiliated, insulted, abused and prophesied that he would never form a government? They are simply bitter and not doing any checks and balances but, whining.

When they talk about rebranding themselves ask them what they are going to do after rebranding each other, will they continue the thuggery we endured? The English will say, spray painting does not alter the engine. If anything our nation should be guarded jealously to ensure that anything to with PF doesn’t exist again in our nation. PF was toxic to the future of our nation.

Most importantly if we all need to see Zambia progressing let us all take part in doing something that will help the country move forward. Just like the president has said, him alone it is impossible to deliver everything but with teamwork something better can be achieved. Those of you who have been given opportunities to serve Zambians don’t be selfish and end up embarrassing the president. Help him to achieve something for the country’s benefits. Some of you, your people in your Constituencies are calling us that you no longer pick up calls. It is too early. You are there to serve the Zambian people in all the ten provinces. Let us do the right thing PF were removed because they had closed their ears and opened up their eyes. They never wanted to listen to the problems Zambians were going through.

PF now sounds like a divorced husband due to promiscuity trying to give marriage counsel to his remarried former wife who is enjoying and doing far much better in the new marriage. Anyway….

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST FOR AFRICA AND AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL