IT IS DIFFICULT TO WIN UPND WITH CDF ,LAMENTS NCP MFUWE CANDIDATE

August 5,2025



National Congress Party candidate Brian Kunda says it is hard to win UPND because of what the Constituency Development Funds CDF has done especially in rural areas.





Speaking to the UPND party officials this morning,Mr Kunda said there is an influx of developmental projects in almost all the wards in Mfuwe Constituency which were never there before 2021.





It’s not easy to campaign with UPND government because of what CDF has done in rural areas.There are classroom blocks and health facilities all over and this has made us struggle with the message to the people “,said Kunda.





Meanwhile,he also lamented the lack of support from the top officials,adding that most of them have not expressed their interest to support him.





NCP candidate further added that top officials have concentrated much on the ongoing funeral for the late Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





He further explained that he is ready to concede the defeat because his party has not done much interns of physical and financial support.



©️ UPND MEDIA TEAM