IT IS DO OR DIE AS THE PF LAUNCHES TWO-PRONGED DRIVE TO RID ITSELF OF UPND STRINGS





It is undeniable that the United Party for National Development (UPND) government had a heavy hand in the process that installed, first Miles Sampa, and now Robert Chabinga, as President of the Patriotic Front (PF). The government facilitated “nocturnal” changes to the list of PF office bearers at the Registrar of Societies, and the rest was left to the Speaker of the National Assembly Nellie Mutti, ever so willing to fix the former ruling party.





Thereafter, it has been left to the Judiciary to dole out it’s own brand of injustice to complete the project of frustrating the PF, and, possibly, removing its electoral threat to the fragile UPND by ensuring the former ruling party is somehow prevented from taking an effective part in the elections of 2026.





These are well known facts. Zambians are now familiar with this story, and the PF itself sometimes appears to know the magnitude of the odds it is currently facing, as indicated recently by announcing mobilisation of party structures countrywide.





Realisation of gravity of its leadership hijack is apparently the reason for pushing the Consent Agreement between Miles Sampa and the main PF faction members now under Acting President Given Lubinda. But this route, which can only be sealed through the courts, faces the now very obvious hurdle of politically instigated delays and, the “legal rigidities” pointed out by Zambia Must Prosper President Kelvin Fube Bwalya – regardless of how loathsome it might be, Robert Chabinga is “legally” President of the PF installed through manipulation of records at the Registrar of Societies, and wicked fast-tracking by Speaker Nellie Mutti.





This is the one front on which the PF is now pushing vigorously. However, in order to have real monentum, this drive requires reinforcement from the second front, which is what many Zambians, including the Zambian Whistleblower, believed would be ignited after Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda announced he has unleashed a letter for lower organs of the party to start expanding their executives to 24 members, and start organising elections, which would culminate in choosing of provincial executives committees. The Central Committee of the PF, Zambians were told, would meet within September to set the timetable leading up to the convention to elect a new President of the PF.





Two weeks down the line, there is no observable progress, and rumours are already emerging. It must be recognised that the announcement by Nakachinda was also an alert to the ruling UPND, which has already proved to be very methodical in its programme aimed at destroying the PF, whose leadership appears not to have learnt serious lessons about protecting their party





THIS DALLYING IS EXACTLY WHAT LED TO THE PARTY BEING HIGHJACKED IN THE FIRST PLACE.



Despite the announcement by Secretary General Nakachinda on August 26, 2025, there is no indication that this process has started. What you can guarantee has started is a search for political agents to devise ways to frustrate this programme. The PF, by their own procrastination, is creating conditions for the wickedly methodical team of Hakainde Hichilema’s people to unleash another blow to the head of the former ruling party.





So far, not a single structure, at any level, has announced any meeting of any kind of activity the SG announced. All that is being reported are members of the PF defecting to the UPND!





Contrast this inertia with the fact that “NO HOPE” Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) of Nevers Mumba successfully held its last provincial conference yesterday, with its leader having toured all provinces.





What is stopping the PF, which still claims to be the largest opposition political party, from mobilizing and holding similar internal elections? This is the best way for the PF to rouse its structures. It is actually the show of strength of countrywide structures that would give public opinion impetus to the push to resolve its leadership wrangles via the consent agreement. Without a show of real grassroots strength, the PF will remain at the mercy of political-activist judges.





Yes, the current confusion can partly be blamed on UPND active interference, as Miles Sampa can testify. But Hichilema is not the primary reason why the PF was up for grabs. The PF repeatedly failed to hold its first convention. It is this that created an opportunity for infiltration and unleashing of the destructive agenda. The ground was laid by the inconsistencies, procrastination, indiscipline and trickery within the PF leadership. State actors identified loopholes and used them to grab the PF, handing it over to Miles Sampa and later to Robert Chabinga.





Immediately after losing the 2021 elections, the PF announced its first convention and many aspirants paid nomination fees.



But it did not happen. Why did it not happen? It was not outside forces that made PF leaders change dates until they no longer had a date. It was the PF themselves who, for some reason, could not just come up with a date to hold the convention. It was internal intrigue which sowed the seed for the confusion that has humstrung the PF.





The Zambian Whistleblower is concerned and feels compelled to deal with this important subject because it borders on the safeguarding of democracy. The PF, like all other political parties, is a key stakeholder of the democratic governance system, and must be allowed to play its full part without suffering interference that uses state institutions. By the way, all the individuals who had a hand in this sad saga should be identified and pursued to pay, in their personal capacities, for any abuses of the institutions involved. This is the best way to prevent similar abuses in future, and safeguard Zambia’s democracy.





But for now, those now in charge of the PF need to inject serious action into the process of salvaging this party, beyond press briefings.



If they are not willing and capable of leading the party out of its current quagmire, it would be best for them to step aside and allow others to take over. If the current indolence continues, the opportunity to reclaim the PF from the clutches of the UPND government and its stooge, Robert Chabinga, will soon be lost.





It is time for PF leaders to make difficult decisions to save the party, and put it in a good shape to take part in the 2026 elections. This cannot be done by just making incessant claims about being “the anchor party”.





John 8:32 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

