A morally upright person is one who maintains their position, regardless of change of circumstances.

Patriotic Front (PF) Kabwata Constituency Chairperson Trevor Ng’andu known as Uncle T has tendered his resignation from his post citing corruption in the adoption process for the Kabwata by-election in his party. According to Uncle T, there is an aspirant in Kabwata who did not apply for adoption but was later interviewed for consideration by the former ruling party.

Although Uncle T has not named this person, it takes very little intelligence – if a little is all that one has – to tell who this person is. Uncle T is talking about Danny Yenga, who lost the election to late Levy Mkandawire after being adopted by the PF in the general elections.

We agree with Uncle T’s insinuation that Danny has probably bribed some senior PF members to force himself, once again, to be adopted in Kabwata. But Uncle T has got no morals worth talking about to cry about corruption in adoptions because he himself is corrupt.

This same guy is the one who was bribed by Danny Yenga in the past for adoptions. Uncle T was broke and a destitute not until Danny appeared in his life. All the businesses belonging to Uncle T were grounded. It is Danny Yenga who helped him back on his feet. Uncle T was given a brand new Ford Ranger and his bars begun operating once again. As Constituency chairperson, as opposed to being a father figure to all aspirants in Kabwata, Uncle T begun moving with Danny Yenga everywhere to canvas for support from the structures of PF. We warned him and wrote several editorials about this corruption but their dogs insulted us and called us fools.

In chasing for adoption, Danny captured the entire Kabwata Constituency executive, the Lusaka District Executive as well as the PF Secretariat with money from his Rural Electrification Agency contracts.

Danny Yenga does not know anything about Kabwata. He is based in Copperbelt but that Uncle T in partnership with many other morally bankrupt souls in PF ensured that their corruptor was adopted against all other indigenous and popular candidates in Kabwata in the previous election.

Shortly after Danny lost the election to late Levy Mkandawire, he begun grabbing back everything he donated to PF and the things he bribed Uncle T with for adoption. In fact, Danny began disassociating himself with PF after it lost the election.

It is after the death of Levy Mkandawire when Danny Yenga propped up again with money to corrupt other souls.

Uncle T is not happy that he is not the recipient of that corruption. His reason for resigning has no expression in morality. He has no morals worth talking about.

Of course we know that Clement Tembo was the most popular candidate in PF in the previous election. If Clement was adopted, UPND was not going to win that election. But because he had no money to pay this and that one, Clement was not adopted. As the Candidates, we do not like Clement because he is stupid, childish, petty and dishonest. Despite holding this view, he is more formidable to win that seat in PF than any other candidate there is today.

This is something that the PF Central Committee knows very well but they still insist on adopting Danny Yenga because of the corrupt money he is giving them. We know that PF wants to adopt Danny Yenga because he is rich and will be able to fund his own campaigns.

Clement on the other hand is broke and a pauper who keep lying to his dogs – those in the habit of attacking The Candidates and its editor – that, Edgar Lungu will fund his campaign. Of course the truth is, Edgar knows that Clement is dishonest and does not want to associate with him in anyway. If indeed Clement was getting any money from Edgar, Danny Yenga wasn’t going to corruptly find himself at the interviews despite not applying for adoption.

Ultimately, the more credible candidate for PF who has no issues worth talking about is Gabriel Kibombwe. Others are corrupt and dishonest.

