IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO RIG ELECTIONS IN ZAMBIA – ECZ

IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO RIG ELECTIONS – ECZ



ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says a conducive political environment for 2026 elections will result if political parties adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct.





Kasaro, however says that it is impossible to rig elections because measures are in place to guarantee transparency and credibility in the process.





In an interview, Sunday, Kasaro urged political parties to respect the campaign time table and adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct ahead of the 2026 general elections.





“As you have stated rigging elections is not possible in Zambia due to the various measures put in place to ensure that the electoral process is transparent and credible. The Commission has put in place various measures to ensure a conducive political environment. For example, development of a campaign time table is one such measure, but you will agree with me that for there to be a conducive political environment there is need for collaboration by all the electoral stakeholders,” he said.





“If political parties can respect the campaign time table and adhere to the Electoral Code of conduct then there will be a conducive environment for elections. The Commission is committed to ensure a conducive political environment ahead of the 2026 general election and will engage political parties at every stage of the election road map to ensure that we all move at the same pace.

We will also endeavour to enforce the provisions of the Electoral Code of Conduct to ensure that we have a peaceful and conducive political environment. The point is that, a conducive environment is not the work of the Commission alone. All stakeholders including political parties and the police should play their part in accordance with the Electoral Code of Conduct”.





Kasaro said the Commission will soon announce its position on whether fresh delimitation will follow since Bill 7 was signed into law.



“The Commission will communicate its position on this matter soon,” said Kasaro.



News Diggers