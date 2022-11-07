TRUTH BE TOLD: OUR EDITORIAL

There has been talks in some circles that the Patriotic Front Party will bounce back in 2026 and the people behind these talks are those who have failed to accept and move on with their lives without PF as their financier after looting from government.

It is not a trend but a fact todate that once a party loses power in Zambia, it does not come back into power and even in terms of being politically active.

When the party (UNIP) at the time of Zambia’s independence got voted out by Zambians, it did not go back but the name lives. When MMD lost power, it never got back and these are political parties that stood the storm for years and years and under serious leadership as they had their vision carriers around.

This pattern cannot be rewritten and we are optimistic that in no uncertain terms, PF will equally diminish however, what is even more interesting and what should worry the handful still following it, is that this party will go into extinction faster than any other former ruling party and the reason is simple: Since the demise of its founder, there has never been anyone to carry on the mantle and if anything, it was further degraded.

Yesterday, 24 places of Zambia held elections and we want to call these as mini-general elections. Why? Because they were held across the nine (9) of the ten (10) provinces of Zambia.

These elections have shown the real life situation on the ground and exposed how PF has fast dwindled and will never ever bounce back to power.

For starters, Zambians yesterday were voting in 9 provinces namely: Lusaka, Eastern, Northern, Luapula, Southern, Western, Central, Copperbelt and Muchinga.

In these nine (9) provinces, UPND won seats in eight (8 ) and this is great indeed by any measure.

A very indispensable and indisputable fact now is that the UPND has penetrated what were, just a year ago, PF strongholds. If a Political party that was in government a year ago and has a lot of money or indeed is being yearned for by voters, the PF would not have lost embarrassingly especially with those mockery songs slapped on President Hakainde Hichilema by Given Lubinda.

One interesting thing again is that, Hakainde Hichilema didn’t go to all these provinces to go and campaign but one thing clear is that his works are speaking volumes and Zambians can see.

Surely, what would stop a parent to vote for free education, his or her child being employed among the 30, 000 and 11, 000 workers? Who would not vote for a President that is daily working to resolve the economic challenges left by a non reasoning party?

At this stage, it is time for the opposition especially the PF to rethink their dreams about being elected again after their 2021 debacle. It doesn’t matter who will lead this party but every one of them is tainted by their bad governance and corruption which saw Zambians not vote for them.

How do you justify a loss in your own bedroom? People are no longer buying those tribalism cheap talks but appreciating that within a short time, Hakainde has started changing the face of Zambia.

Not long ago, PF losing in Luapula, Northern and Eastern provinces would be taken as a taboo but this is now common as people have opened their eyes. Smell the coffee bane!

As the local adage says: Akabwelela kalalya! Meaning, surely you can’t go back to someone who nearly killed you because no matter their enticement, surely, they could be planning to even kill you by strangling your neck. Don’t go back to your vomit! Amalushi!

For now! PF is dead! PF was buried! Anyone having wishful thoughts about it, may not only be wasting their time but also giving us the reason to conclude that indeed Zambia is short of leaders to offer reasonable social, political and economic checks and balances to President Hakainde Hichilema and yet Chilufya Tayali and others are trying hard to run their groups.