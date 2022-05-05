IT IS NOT TRUE, GOVT DOES NOT OPERATE LIKE KANTEMBA

……Mundubile on Bally’s stance that some suppliers will not get their money because they only supplied air to the govt

Thursday, May 5, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

Leader of the opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has argued that it is not possible for one to supply “air” to the government instead of the actual goods as required in the contract.

This follows President Hakainde Hichilema’s sentiments where he said the New Dawn Administration will not pay some contractors who got their tenders from the PF regime because they supplied air to government.

The Head of State said that to imply that some suppliers did not supply the goods and services they were contracted to supply.

Mundubile however argued that the system under which government operates makes it impossible for suppliers to get money from government and not deliver the required services.

He said this when he featured on 5FM’s ‘Burning Issue’ today.

“First of all, you understood the state of the economy and you crafted your message on how you are going to improve the economy. When you are given to govern all you are saying is we are sealing the loop holes. Which loop holes are you sealing? We have heard a lot of statements that are disturbing,” he said.

“For instance, one of them that attracted my attention, I tried to ignore it for a while but I thought it needs clarification. When we were told that these people were supplying air, they won’t get money because they were supplying air. The question that arises is who received that air? Because when goods are supplied to the government there is a procedure.”

Mundubile wondered why the officers who did the paper work for the alleged deals were not being arrested.

“My young man Kaira is vilified to have supplied air and he is not going to be paid. But there is no reference to any civil servant who has been arrested for receiving air and completing documents as if you have received goods but its air. It can’t be one sided. Where are those officers (involved in the act)? Have they been arrested? Zambians must not be taken for granted. Governments run on systems. There is no time where government suspends systems. Government is not run like kantemba around the corner,” he said.

“So if an impression is created for instance that one can just go in and pretend to have supplied something then picks money from government, that is not true. and this is what has caused problems for some of the civil servants under the New Dawn Government.”

Mundubile also wondered if there was proof there was fraud in the procurement process under the PF.

“We had a Deputy PS in Western Province who went to the Bank and just withdrew K200,000 and began to give it out. Why? Because the leaders were making irresponsible statements and gave an impression that you can just get government money and give it away. That never happens but someone did it under the New Dawn Administration because they used to hear their leaders say no they were just getting government money and give it to the people,” he said